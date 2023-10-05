Meggie Ochoa during the gold medal match in the 19th Asian Games. PSC/POC Pool

(2nd UPDATE) Jiu-jitsu fighter Margarita "Meggie" Ochoa won the Philippines' second gold medal in the 19th Asian Games on Thursday at the XSL Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

The Filipina pride, who pulled off a comeback from her previous Asiad appearance, defeated Abdulla Balqees of the United Arab Emirates on points during the gold medal round of the women's under-48kg Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition.

Ochoa emerged as the victor on advantage after securing a superior position against Abdulla.

On her way to the finals, she beat Mongolia's Odgerel Baybayar, Kazahkstan's Nazgul Rakhayeva and Thailand's Kacie Tan.

Ochoa, who settled for a bronze in the 2018 edition of the Games, burst into tears after being announced as the winner.

It was the Philippines' second gold medal after EJ Obiena ruled the Asiad pole vault tournament.

"Sobrang overwhelming kasi ang daming nangyari. As in hanggang kahapon may trangkaso ako. Akala ko hindi ko na kaya," a teary-eyed Ochoa said in an interview on ONE Sports.

"Ang dami kong ininom na gamot para lang makalaban."

She said most of her teammates faced the same predicament during the Asiad.

"Maraming nagkasakit sa team, may mga na-injure din, maraming nag-struggle ng sobra. Pero once na lumaban ka, sulit naman lahat," said Ochoa, a two-time world champion.

The golden finish was an addition to Ochoa's numerous achievements in competitive Brazilian jiu-jitsu which includes a gold medal from the 2023 Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships, two world titles, two Southeast Asian Games gold medals, and an Asian Indoor Games gold.

But winning the Asiad is something special to Ochoa.

"Iba ito e, Asian Games. Napakaimportante nito para sa bansa so sobrang laking bagay na nagawa ko ito," she said.

"(Ibinibigay ko ito) No. 1 para sa Diyos kasi hinumble niya ako, He allowed me to experience adversity para sa Kanya ako mag-depend. Sobrang nag-depend ako sa Kanya, almost the whole time nagdadasal ako, para sa Kanya talaga ito."

Her teammate Marc Alexander Lim, meanwhile, failed to nab a bronze medal for the Philippines in the men's 62kg category.

Lim overpowered Darkhan Nortayev of Kazakhstan in the repechage before bowing to another Kazakh Mansur Khabibulla in the semifinals.