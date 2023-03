Remarkable Women: Jiu-jitsu champ Meggie Ochoa

Watch more on iWantTFC

Jiu-jitsu champ Meggie Ochoa wasn't always into contact sports.

Speaking to ANC's Rundown, Ochoa said she was joining football and track and field in high school before trying out mixed martial arts (MMA) in college after being challenged by a teammate.

She switched to jiu-jitsu because only a few women would try MMA.

Jiujitsu champion Meggie Ochoa. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ochoa's dedication has won her accolades including two world titles, two Southeast Asian Games mint, and a bronze in the Asian Games.

"Being a woman in the sport of jiu-jitsu, well, some think it's a male-dominated sport and it's hard. Honestly, I think it's an advantage being a woman in the sport of jiu-jitsu. I have less strength than the guys that I train with so I'm forced to really use technique as much as possible. The more you use technique in this sport, the more you will progress. If you keep on using your strength, you won't really absorb the depth of the sport," she said.

Aside from being an athlete, Ochoa is also a child rights' advocate who teaches jiu-jitsu to vulnerable children.



ANC, March 16, 2023