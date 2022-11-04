Home  >  Sports

Ochoa, Custodio bag gold medals in 2022 JJIF Jiu-Jitsu World Championships

Posted at Nov 04 2022 05:42 PM

Jiujitsu champion Meggie Ochoa. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Meggie Ochoa showed her mastery of the grappling sport by claiming another gold medal in the 2022 JJIF Jiu-Jitsu World Championships.

The highly decorated grappler dominated her way in the women’s -48 kilogram to nab a mint.

She beat Vicky Hoang Ni Ni of Canada in the gold medal match, 2-0, to secure first place.

Ochoa is now a 3-time gold medalist in the same tourney. She also has two Southeast Asian Games gold and two Asian Championships medals under her name.

Kimberly Anne Custodio earlier scored the Philippines first gold medal in this year's competition in the women’s -45kg.

Custodio squeezed her way to a 6-4 win over Thailand’s Pechrada Kacie Tan.

