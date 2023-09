Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines competes in the final of men's pole vault of the World Athletic Championships in the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, August 26, 2023. Istvan Derencsenyi, EPA-EFE.

Living up to the hype, Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena delivered the Philippines' first gold medal of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Saturday night.

Obiena needed just three jumps to clinch the gold medal and re-set the Asian Games mark.

He cleared 5.55-meters in his first try, caught the bar in his first attempt at 5.75-m, then easily cleared the mark in his second try to win the gold.