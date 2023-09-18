Ernest John Obiena of Philippines in action during the Pole Vault Men final competition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, August 26, 2023. Christian Bruna, EPA-EFE/File.

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena secured a second-place finish in the Wanda Diamond League finals with a leap of 5.82 meters at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday morning (Manila time).

But the day belonged to world and Olympic champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden, who reset his own record with a mark of 6.23 meters.

Obiena cleared 5.82 meters on his second try and then skipped the 5.92 meters, but thrice failed to clear 6.02 meters which would have broken his own personal best mark.

Still, his efforts were enough to put him at second place, ahead of Sam Kendricks of the United States, Australia's Kurtis Marschall, and Christopher Nilsen of the United States, all of whom cleared 5.72 meters.

Kendricks placed third on countback.

The second-place finish is the latest in a string of superb results for Obiena, who has made the podium in 15 of his last 16 competitions. He won gold in both the Southeast Asian Games in May and the Asian Athletics Championships in July, and will be favored to win gold in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China later this month.

Obiena was also second behind Duplantis in the World Championships last August 26 in Budapest.

Meanwhile, Duplantis added a centimeter to the world record of 6.22 meters he recorded in France in February.

He has now re-set the world record seven times. Five of those marks were set indoors, with both of his outdoor world marks coming at Hayward Field in Eugene, where he won the world title last year.

"I'm two for two right now on world records coming here to Hayward," Duplantis said. It has absolutely everything. It has the history, it has the modern touch. The track is really fast, the crowd and energy is fantastic."

Duplantis retained his world title in Budapest last month with a clearance of 6.10 meters and cleared 6.12 meters in Ostrava in June.

He'd failed in a string of attempts at 6.23 meters since February, including at Brussels last weekend, but said the smaller field in the finals was more conducive to a record attempt

"I think that it's a lot easier to be fresh at that world record height," he said.

Duplantis had already secured victory with a height of 6.02 meters -- the 73rd clearance of his career of more than six meters.

In his first effort at 6.23 meters, with the crowd chanting, he raced up the runway and sailed over.

"I just try to jump high," said Duplantis, who believes he can continue to improve the record.

"The limit is very high, and I hope that I can continue to jump well and keep jumping higher than I did today." -- With a report from Rebecca Bryan, Agence France-Presse.



RELATED VIDEO