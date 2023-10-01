UP's Cansino can’t contain excitement after UAAP return

CJ Cansino celebrates as UP defeats Adamson at the UAAP Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media Bureau.

MANILA — University of the Philippines veteran CJ Cansino has once again graced the UAAP hard court after another ACL injury.

The 6-foot-2 guard previously suffered the injury during the UAAP Season 84 Men’s Basketball Finals, which resulted in him missing all of Season 85. This is why Cansino was not able to contain his excitement after balling out during the Fighting Maroons’ victory against Adamson University on Sunday.

“After game nga medyo nahihiya ako eh. Alam ko sa sarili ko ‘di ako ganon,” he said, after putting up 19 points which was built on five three-point bombs, two rebounds, an assist, and a block in the win.

This performance resulted in him getting a little bit extra with his emotions, but Cansino quickly went on to apologize for his antics during the game.

“Sobrang happy ko na sa pagbabalik ko, nakatulong pa ako sa team and I hope, isa lang panalangin ko, maging healthy lang ako whole season,” he said.

“Pero siguro, part na rin yun na alam mo yun, first game, sobrang saya ko na I can’t control my emotions. Para akong bata na pinalabas ng hapon at di pinatulog eh, yun yung feeling eh.”

“So una sa lahat, nagso-sorry ako sa mga fans, coaches, sa naging asta ko kanina. Alam kong ‘di ako ganun and hopefully, I’ll be better next game,” he added.

Aside from this, the former UST Growling Tiger also gave credit to his teammates who helped him regain the confidence that he very much needed as one of the scorers and leaders of the team.

“Yung tiwala din ng mga teammates ko. Alam mo yun, pag tumitira ako, kahit sablay, nandun sila palagi na nagsasabi na ‘tira lang, papasok din yan.’

“Yun yung nagbigay sakin ng confidence na kahit yung iba, ‘di pumapasok, gagawin ko pa ‘rin yung role ko.”

Aside from his on-court production, the Fighting Maroons’ team captain also reassumed the role of being one of the pillars of the relatively young and rookie-laden UP squad.

“Kanina, kinausap ko sila isa isa. Sabi ko, okay lang kabahan, and yung off-season naman, nakita namin yung improvement nila and kung pano sila mag-respond sa mga sinasabi namin.”

“Happy kami na willing sila na tulungan namin sila.”

Cansino and the Goldwin Monteverde-led squad will once again need the production of their rookies as they will be facing University of the East on Wednesday, October 4, at 9 AM, at the MOA Arena.