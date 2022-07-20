Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – CJ Cansino is not leaving the UP Fighting Maroons once he recovers from his ACL injury.

Cansino assured his fans that he will be using his last playing year with the Fighting Maroons in Season 86.

In an interview on “Off The Record,” the collegiate star explained that they are eyeing to continue the championship streak of UP in the UAAP.

“Syempre, mag-stay ako kasi iba yung utang na loob na ibinigay sa akin ng UP. So ibabalik natin yun. Sana makuha namin yung three-peat. Kunin muna nila yung two-peat, then three-peat. That's the goal,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Fighting Maroon guard underwent a surgery to repair a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee as well as his meniscus.

This means that he will not be suiting up for UP in Season 85.

The 22-year-old guard suffered the injury during their second round game against Ateneo de Manila University in UAAP Season 84, when a collision with Chris Koon led to the Blue Eagle landing on Cansino's right knee.

Cansino sat out the semifinals of UAAP Season 84 as well as the first two games of the finals, but returned in Game 3 to give the Fighting Maroons a massive lift.

He hit the three-pointer that forced overtime, where UP eventually defeated Ateneo to break their long title drought in the UAAP. He finished with 14 points in the game.

This marks Cansino's second major injury in his collegiate career. He also suffered an ACL tear during his rookie season with the University of Santo Tomas.