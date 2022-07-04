UP's CJ Cansino played through a torn ACL in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines (UP) guard CJ Cansino will miss the upcoming season of the UAAP as he needs to undergo surgery on his right knee.

Tiebreaker Times reported Sunday that Cansino will go under the knife on Monday morning to repair a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee as well as his meniscus.

Cansino confirmed the development, tweeting: "I guess see [you] all next year."

The 22-year-old guard suffered the injury during their second round game against Ateneo de Manila University in UAAP Season 84, when a collision with Chris Koon led to the Blue Eagle landing on Cansino's right knee.

Cansino sat out the semifinals of UAAP Season 84 as well as the first two games of the finals, but returned in Game 3 to give the Fighting Maroons a massive lift. He hit the three-pointer that forced overtime, where UP eventually defeated Ateneo to break their long title drought in the UAAP.

He finished with 14 points in the game.

This marks Cansino's second major injury in his collegiate career. He also suffered an ACL tear during his rookie season with the University of Santo Tomas.