UAAP: UP's Cansino on track for Season 86 return

UP's CJ Cansino shows his appreciation to their fans after Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals where the Fighting Maroons lost to the Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines guard CJ Cansino is confident that he will be ready in time for their campaign in UAAP Season 86, after missing the previous tournament due to a knee injury.

Cansino played a key role in the Fighting Maroons' triumph in Season 84, where the Fighting Maroons won the men's basketball crown after a 36-year drought. But he missed the entirety of their title defense after undergoing surgery in July for an ACL tear that he suffered in their final elimination round game.

UP's reign at the top was short-lived, as they lost to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in a Finals rematch earlier this month to cede their crown. Cansino settled for being the Fighting Maroons' No. 1 cheerleader throughout the season, all the while recovering from the injury to his right knee.

"Five and half months na since ng surgery ko," Cansino said in the aftermath of UP's loss in Game 3 of the Finals to the Blue Eagles.

"Smooth naman 'yung therapy ko," he said. "Hindi pa ako nakakapag-basektball, more on shooting pa lang. By February pa lang ako mag-skills, pero lahat naman, okay."

That Cansino is on track to make a full recovery is certainly welcome news for the UP men's basketball team, as they will lose a handful of key players to graduation including Zav Lucero and Henry Galinato.

Cansino believes he will be in good form by the time the Season 86 tournament rolls around, as opposed to the first time that he returned from a similar injury. The guard tore his ACL in his left knee in 2018, back when he was still playing for the University of Santo Tomas.

"'Yung unang ACL [injury] ko, three weeks lang ako nakapag-prepare ng basketball," said Cansino, who made a much-publicized transfer to UP after the "Sorsogon bubble" controversy during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ngayon, medyo mahaba -- six or eight months," he added. "Makakapag-ready naman ako."

Already, their painful loss in the Season 85 Finals is serving as fuel for Cansino in his return next year. He had exhorted the Fighting Maroons to keep their heads up after their loss in Game 2, and maintained a positive outlook even after their Game 3 defeat.

"Siyempre, masakit kasi Finals," said Cansino, who averaged 9.31 points, 3.77 rebounds, 1.08 assists in Season 84. "Pero ganyan talaga 'yung buhay."

"Siguro, dagdag motivation din 'yun para makabawi kami for the next season," he added. "I hope mandala ko kung ano man 'yung pwede kong maitulong next season."

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.