UAAP: Diouf, Cansino lift UP over Adamson

UP's CJ Cansino against Adamson at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, October 1, 2023, at the MOA Arena. Photo by UAAP Media Bureau.

MANILA — University of the Philippines showed no issues in showcasing its retooled and stacked roster.

This is after the Fighting Maroons triumphed over Adamson University, 68-51, in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday in Pasay City.

Reigning MVP Malick Diouf dominated inside with a double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds, while CJ Cansino wowed the crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena as he put up 19 points, two boards, an assist, and a block in his return from injury.

Harold Alarcon also answered the call for UP by putting up 10 points, five rebounds, and two steals.

Only separated by six at halftime, the Fighting Maroons imposed their depth over the Soaring Falcons in the third frame, 17-10, and this allowed them to create a separation as huge as 20, 61-41, in the second half.

Adding to this is the 16-point second-half performance of Cansino that was built mostly on three-pointers.

Didap Hanapi and Matthew Montebon did the heavy lifting for the San Marcelino-based squad, on the other hand, by tallying 13 and 11 respectively.

UP will next face University of the East on Wednesday, October 4, 9 AM, while Adamson’s will have the chance to bounce back on the same date at 1 PM.

Both games will be played still at the MOA Arena.