Justin Brownlee during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 match between Gilas Pilipinas and Lebanon at the Philippine Arena on February 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Seven players who represented the Philippines in the FIBA Basketball World Cup are in the Gilas Pilipinas' roster for the men's basketball competition of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The lineup was submitted along with those of 39 other sports or disciplines where Filipino athletes will compete, according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

Any changes will have to be appealed to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

Leading the way for Gilas Pilipinas are World Cup veterans Kiefer Ravena, Scottie Thompson, Roger Pogoy, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzo.

They are joined by Chris Newsome and Calvin Oftana -- two of the last cuts to the World Cup team -- along with Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame.

According to Tolentino, both Brownlee and Kouame are eligible for the Asiad where they only need to show a valid Philippine passport.

"Only the passport," Tolentino said.

Jordan Clarkson, who starred for Gilas in the World Cup, is not in the roster along with Dwight Ramos, Rhenz Abando, Kai Sotto and AJ Edu -- all of whom are playing as imports in overseas leagues.

The Entry By Names [EBN] also listed Chot Reyes and Tim Cone as head coach and assistant coach. However, Reyes has already stepped down as national team coach following the conclusion of the team's campaign.

The deadline for submission of the EBN was on July 25, according to Tolentino.

The PBA along with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas are expected to announce the final Gilas Pilipinas roster on Thursday, after the federation's braintrust met on Monday night with PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial to discuss plans for the Asiad.

