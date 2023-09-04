MANILA — Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will be looking to bring his Kobe-esque performance donning Jordan’s jersey against Gilas Pilipinas later this month.

Fresh from their 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup stints, the two teams, which both belong to Group C, will be looking to dominate at the Asian level as they participate at the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games.

Gilas Pilipinas, after enduring four straight defeats at the World Cup, ended their campaign with a huge 21-point win against China, which also happens to be this year’s Asian Games host.

But Gilas, finishing at 1-4, failed to advance to the next round, much like Hollis-Jefferson and his squad.

With averages of 23.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in five defeats, the 6-foot-6 former Brooklyn Net helped his team go toe-to-toe against their assignments at the World Cup.

Both squads are set to face on September 29, a day after the Philippines lock horns against Thailand on September 28. Gilas start its campaign on September 26 against Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Japan, who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after being the best Asian team at the World Cup, belongs to Group D alongside Indonesia, Qatar, and South Korea.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates complete Group A, while China, Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, and Mongolia comprise Group B.

After the Asian Games, Hollis-Jefferson will be cheered by Filipinos once more as he makes his return to the PBA to reinforce TNT Tropang Giga in the upcoming 2023 Commissioner’s Cup in October.

