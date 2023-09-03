FIBA: Gilas finishes World Cup campaign in 24th place

Gilas Pilipinas and fans celebrate after the team beat China in their FIBA 2023 World Cup match at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 2, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas concluded their campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in 24th place -- a massive improvement from 2019 where they wound up last in the 32-team field.

A 96-75 demolition of China in their final game on Saturday night ensured that the Philippines will not finish winless in their home tournament, while also securing a ticket to an Olympic Qualifying Tournament next year.

It was a triumphant end to what had been a disappointing campaign, as Gilas Pilipinas absorbed tough losses against Dominican Republic, Angola, and Italy in the group stage that kept them from advancing to the second round. Another setback to South Sudan in the classification phase saw the Philippines lose its bid for an outright Olympic ticket.

But they saved their best for last, with Jordan Clarkson's third-quarter explosion sparking their triumph against China in front of over 11,000 fans at the Araneta Coliseum.

"We reminded the players that no matter the typhoon, the weather, being essentially a no-bearing game, the crowd still came, Filipinos still came to watch. I told the players, 'Let's give them a present'," said Gilas head coach Chot Reyes.

"Make sure we end this with a gift to the Filipino people for their continued belief and support for the team. Let’s dig deep."

The win over China ended a nine-game losing streak in the World Cup for the Philippines, as they went 0-5 in China in 2019 before dropping their first four assignments at home.

Clarkson finished with 34 points built on five three-pointers -- the most points by any Filipino in a World Cup game. He surpassed the 33- and 31-point output of Mon Cruz in 1978, and a 31-point outing by FIBA Hall of Famer Caloy Loyzaga in 1951.

"We had to dig deep and that's what the players did. Every single one of them, (I’m) so proud. Unfortunately, the result didn't come out as we expected, but to end with the win, no greater feeling," said Reyes.

Reyes would announce after the game that he is "stepping aside" from his post, leaving the Philippines without a head coach with just a few weeks to go before they play in the Asian Games in China. It also remains to be seen who will suit up for Gilas in the Asiad, with a few players -- including Dwight Ramos -- already announcing their unavailability for the tournament.

