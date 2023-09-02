Jordan Clarkson leads Gilas Pilipinas past China in the FIBa World Cup. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas vented its ire on China, mounting a massive third quarter barrage to finally score a 96-75 win and avert a shutout in the FIBA World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Jordan Clarkson exploded with 34 points, spiked by five three-point shots, in their final game in the classification phase while boosting the Filipinos' chances of making the cut for an Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Gilas ended its FIBA World Cup campaign with a 1-4 record.

Roger Pogoy and Dwight Ramos knocked down treys to piece together a 10-2 run for Gilas, but Rui Zhao and Zhenlin Zhang rallied China and cut the deficit to a single point.

China got the upperhand after five straight points from Zhang, 10-14, then Clarkson and Kai Sotto responded to tie the count 16-all.

Rhenz Abando then instigated the offense for the nationals in the second quarter, scoring on a triple followed by a dunk for a 26-20 advantage. But Zhenlin Zhang and Kaier Li fought back to give China a 40-39 margin at the half.

It was a back-and-forth affair for both squads in the third quarter until Gilas rolled out a massive run that had China reeling, 59-48. It was at this point that Clarkson waxed hot from the three-point area, knocking down four straight triples to give Gilas a 70-50 headway.



Scottie Thompson and Edu instigated another run for Gilas, this time an 8-3 exchange in the fourth quarter to give the nationals their biggest lead in the game, 85-60.

After a promising start, losing only by 87-81 to Dominican Republic, Gilas suffered stinging losses against Angola (80-70) and Italy (90-83) in the group stage. The nationals then absorbed their worst beating against South Sudan, 87-68, and crashed out of the race for an Olympic berth.

China, on the other hand, was coming off an 83-76 win over Angola after losing all three games in the group stage.

