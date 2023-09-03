Chot: Lack of prep time, quality opposition did Gilas in

Reyes' says harsh criticisms taking toll on family

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes admits it was hard cutting out some of the players to come up with the team's Final 12. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



Embattled Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes cited two major reasons for Gilas Pilipinas' faltering performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Save for their lone win against China, the Filipinos sell short against Dominican Republic, Angola, Italy and even tournament newcomer South Sudan.

But Reyes, who has announced his plans to leave the team, stressed that the national team was hampered by lack of preparation.



"We had a great preparation plan. We started preparing for this June 12, Independence Day," he said. "But we only got our first complete practice as a team, August 18, one week before our first game. Think about that."

"Team USA started practicing, August 3. Tayo nabuo lang tayo August 18."

Reyes said despite that they were still able to avoid being blown out by powerhouse squads. He also pointed out that several perennial finalists did not even make it past the Group stage.

"We fought all of those opponents, Italy a top 10 team, Angola. We fell short. France didn't advance, Australia did not advance. There were so many powerful teams that didn't advance," he said.

"Pero sa Pilipinas bawal matalo e."

Reyes, who has been subjected to online ridicule after Gilas' successive defeats, said he was stepping aside from the coaching job for his family.

"It's just been brutal, you're on there. You're part of it right?" he told the sports media. "Never mind on me, but my family and loved ones. It's just brutal."

"I will never turn my back to serving the country but there's a point that I have to think of my health and my family and my family's health as well."

