Gilas head coach Chot Reyes. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Beleaguered national team coach Chot Reyes said he might have already coached his last game for Gilas Pilipinas following their emotional 96-75 win over China in the FIBA World Cup.

"I think it is time for me to step aside," said Reyes in the post-game press conference at the conclusion of their dismal campaign in the tournament co-hosted by the Philippines.

Prior their victory against China, Gilas Pilipinas absorbed four consecutive losses, dropping all their assignments in the group stage.

The biggest of all those defeats came in the hands of World Cup newcomer South Sudan which beat them 87-68 in the classification phase of the tourney. It wiped out their chance to secure an outright passage to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Through all the preparation time I have always said judge us on our performance in the World Cup... obviously we did not perform and as I said in the last game I take full accountability," said Reyes.

"I hate using the word resign because I am not a quitter."

Reyes added that he does not know what the future holds for his post with the national team, which will compete for the coming Asian Games and the Olympic Qualifiers.

"I really don't know, I don't know if I'm gonna be still here for that. I might have coached my last game already as Gilas Pilipinas coach," said the national team tactician.

"I signed up to do a job and we did not deliver the result. I think it's time to resign and allow the SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) to make a decision."

Reyes was under a great deal of pressure from basketball fans, who made their feelings known by repeatedly jeering at the coach prior to the games.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

RELATED VIDEO