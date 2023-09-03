Boos demoralized Gilas, too, says Chot

Basketball coach Chot Reyes claps back at fans. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

National team coach Chot Reyes has been subjected to harsh criticism following Gilas Pilipinas' successive defeats in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The team lost all but one game in the world tournament co-hosted by the Philippines and fans did not hide their displeasure, openly jeering at the coach at least twice at the Araneta Coliseum.

Reyes said the jeering affected the team, too.

“'Yung sa akin ‘yung booing before the games, OK lang 'yun. Sanay na ako doon. Kanina nga pinalakpakan ko eh,” said Reyes shortly after their emotional win against China, 96-75.

“But they don’t realize the effect sa players eh. May effect sa players kasi sila rin nawawalan ng… They get demoralized as well. Nagtataka sila bakit ba ganoon, diba.”

Reyes, who has decided to step aside from his coaching stint with Gilas, said the public uproar was a distraction for the nationals.

“Siyempre nababasa ng mga players yan eh. Naapektuhan din sila,” said the coach.

“It affects the game, the way we play games. It’s a distraction for the team. It’s not good for the team. They don’t deserve it. They don’t deserve it."

Reyes said he was stepping aside from the coaching for his health and his family's sake.

“'Di bale na ako but my family and my players do not deserve it,” said the coach.

Reyes said he was glad they pulled through against China, a perennial rival in the regional level.

The coach said Gilas might have been affected by the pressure to perform against powerhouse teams like Dominican Republic and Italy.

“Iba talaga, ang bigat e” he said. “Noong na-lift yung expectation, lumabas 'yung laro. Unfortunately, the results didn’t come out as we expected. But to end with a win, there’s no greater feeling.”