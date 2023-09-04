World Cup wins huge for Gilas, Filipinas, says Tolentino

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas and the Philippine women’s national football team are poised to take flight at the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games.

Coming from their World Cup wins in their respective tournaments, the two national squads are looking to bank on their momentum to top their own sporting events at the start of the games.

After four straight defeats at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, the Filipino hoopers ended the tournament on a high note by defeating this year’s Asiad hosts China, allowing them to end the FIBA Worlds as the 24th-best team.

“That was one big victory over China,” said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Monday.

“The win was confidence-building and that brought back the belief that yes, Filipino athletes can,” he added.

The Philippines will be looking to bounce back from its eighth-place finish at the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Tolentino also lauded the history-making win of the Filipinas at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Filipinas stunned co-hosts New Zealand at the tournament last July, and this gave the country its first goal and first win at the FIFA World Cup.

Coincidentally, this also resulted in the Filipina strikers being ranked as the 24th team after the tournament.

“Those are two momentums going for us in the Asian Games,” Tolentino said.

Still, he understands that some teams are also looking to make a name for themselves at the games, especially those who failed to garner victories in their respective sports.

All in all, the Philippines will be sending 395 athletes who will be competing in 37 out of the 40 sporting events in China. The rosters of the men’s basketball and women’s football, meanwhile, are still yet to be finalized as of present.

The Asian Games will commence on September 23, and will run until October 8.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.



