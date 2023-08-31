Khim "Gabbi" Villafuerte and the rest of Europe-based Dota 2 squad Entity have qualified for the much-awaited The International (TI) 2023 after beating Luna Galaxy, 2-0, in the Western Europe qualifiers.

Philippines' Blacklist International, meanwhile, will miss the coveted tournament after a 0-3 series loss against Malaysia's Team SMG in the finals of the Southeast Asian qualifiers.

Team SMG is the home of another Filipino import, Jaunuel Arcilla.

Gabbi and Jaunuel are joining Cavite-born Abed Yusop, who earlier qualified for TI 2023 together with Shopify Rebellion by earning enough Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points.

Team Secret, the squad of another Dota 2 star Armel Tabios, is still in contention for a TI slot.

They will take on Quest Esports later Thursday for an opportunity to face Luna Galaxy in the lower bracket finals of the WEU qualifiers.

BIG DAY TOMORROW



only 2 series to make it to TI12 🤞 pic.twitter.com/ggReOmNkuT — Team Secret (@teamsecret) August 30, 2023

TI 2023 will be held in Seattle, Washington later this year, where winners will be crowned world champions in Dota 2.

In 2019, TI had a whopping $34-million prize pool, while its 2021 iteration had a record-breaking $40-million prize pool.