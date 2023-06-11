Abed Yusop of North American team Shopify Rebellion and Philippines' Execration will miss DreamLeague Season 20 due to "visa issues," the organizations announced in a series of social media posts.

Armel Tabios of Europe-based Team Secret is the remaining Filipino player who will compete in the $1-million tilt.

Visa issues are not uncommon in the esports scene, as players, no matter where they are based, continue to struggle to secure one before an international competition.

Meanwhile, fans are in for a treat as they will witness international Dota stars Amer "Miracle-" Al-Barkawi and Artour "Arteezy" Babaev team up for Rebellion.

Miracle will stand in for Abed in the meantime while the organization fixes the issue.

The NA-based squad said that they "hope that things move along so [Abed] can join the team sooner than later."