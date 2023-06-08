Photo courtesy: ABED/Facebook

Cavite Dota prodigy Abed "Abed" Yusop and his squad Shopify Rebellion are going to The International 2023, the organization announced Thursday (Manila time).

They qualified for the tournament after earning enough Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points with 1170, ranking fourth among teams across the globe as of writing.

See you in Seattle #TI12 #TheInternational2023

The TI world championships will be held in Seattle, Washington later this year.

Abed and the rest of Rebellion members who played under the banner of Evil Geniuses will try to overcome their disappointing defeat at TI 2022, where they were eliminated after two series in the playoffs.

They were, however, the first placers of the group stage in that event after a 14-4 showing.

The International is an annual event organized by Valve, the game developer behind Dota 2, which boasts millions of dollars in prize pool.

It is also the concluding tournament of the DPC, where winners are crowned world champions and will take home the rare Aegis of Champions.

In the 2021 iteration of The International, it had a prize pool of at least $40 million.