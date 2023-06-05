MANILA – Eleven Filipino Dota 2 professional players will embark on a journey to be crowned Bali Major champions in Indonesia from June 29-July 9.

They will fight for the biggest share of the $500,000 prize pool, alongside 3,500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points which are crucial to be invited for the next The International world championships.

For the first time after entering the Dota 2 professional scene, Blacklist International has finally sealed a slot in a Major after thrashing Army Geniuses, 2-0 on Monday.

They finished second in the Southeast Asia (SEA) DPC 2023 Tour 3: Division I.

Earlier, five-man Pinoy squad Execration qualified for the tilt alongside DJ Mampusti, who plays for Singaporean team Bleed Esports.

Bleed Esports are this tour’s top 1, while Execration placed third after falling to Blacklist in the tiebreakers, 2-1, on Monday.

Meanwhile, Cavite native Abed Yusop with his squad Shopify Rebellion will also suit up for the much-awaited competition after securing first place in the North America DPC 2023 Tour 3: Division I.

Bali Major is the third and final Major of the Dota Pro Circuit 2023 season.

It is also the first Major that will be held in Indonesia.

ROSTERS:

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL

Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto

Karl "Karl" Jayme

Damien "kpii" Chok

Timothy "TIMS" Randrup

Carlo "Kuku" Palad

BLEED ESPORTS

Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong

Teng Tjin Yao

Daryl "iceiceice" Koh

Djardel Jicko "DJ" Mampusti

Kim "DuBu" Doo-young

EXECRATION

Jinn Marrey "Palos" Lamatao

Mark Anthony "Bob" Urbina

Justine Ryan "Tino" Grimaldo

Mark Jubert "Shanks" Redira

Carlo "BDz" Manalo

SHOPIFY REBELLION