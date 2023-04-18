Photo courtesy: abed_dota/Instagram

Abed Yusop, a Dota 2 prodigy from Dasmariñas, Cavite, has been nominated for "Play of the Month" honors for March at the Esports Awards.

Currently suiting up for North American squad Shopify Rebellion, Abed has been playing dominantly as a middle player in Dota. His recent nomination has been a testament to his game.

Abed's play on Shadow Fiend earned his nomination in the awards, casting Requiem of Souls unto four TSM players while using Black King Bar, which led his team to a victory in the North American Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) 2023 Tour 2: Division 1.

Credit should also be given to Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen, who set up Abed for the massive play on his Snapfire by using Gobble Up.

Watch the whole gameplay:

The Cavite native was nominated alongside Robin "ropz" Kool of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Kim "Berserker" Min-cheol of League of Legends, Emir "Alfajer" Beder of Valorant, among others.

The winner of the Esports Awards' Play of the Month will be decided via fan voting.

Pinoy Dota 2 fans may vote for Abed to win the award here.

However, the middle lane maestro cannot play for Rebellion in the ongoing ESL Pro Tour DreamLeague Season 19 due to visa issues, according to his coach, Kanishka "BuLba" Sosale.

His team proceeded to playoffs without him while using Iranian player Kasra "Mikey" Mesbah as a temporary stand-in.

Abed is expected to join the squad for the rest of the ESL Pro Tour "soon", his teammate Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek revealed on one of his live streams.

SHOPIFY REBELLION ROSTER

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Tal "Fly" Aizik