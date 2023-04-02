Dota 2: Abed, Shopify Rebellion qualify for Berlin Major

Abed Yusop of Shopify Rebellion. Photo courtesy: @shopifyrebellion/Instagram

Cavite-born and raised Dota 2 star Abed Yusop and his squad Shopify Rebellion punched their way to an ESL One Berlin Major slot, after thrashing B8, 2-0, in their Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) match Sunday (Manila time).

Officially Berlin bound... See you at the major! 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/g5PgjGQlA0 — Shopify Rebellion (@ShopifyRebels) April 1, 2023

Abed got his hands on his signature hero Storm Spirit in Game 1, where he displayed a 12-0-9 performance while dealing 24.7k hero damage versus B8.

Meanwhile, Czech player Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek stole the show in Game 2, where he stashed a massive 18-2-26 kill score with a "beyond godlike" performance on his Dark Seer.

Storm Spirit was Abed's hero again in Game 2, where he stashed 10 kills across his name.

With the victory, Rebellion cemented their second-place finish in the DPC NA 2023 Tour 2: Division I while acquiring 240 DPC points.

Abed will join the 5-man Pinoy squad Execration who earlier qualified for the Germany tilt.

This brings the total number of players who will raise the Philippine flag in the well-sought tournament in Germany to six.

ESL One Berlin Major is the second major of the Dota Pro Circuit this season, with eighteen teams from different regions competing for esports greatness.

A hefty $500,000 prize pool will be up for grabs, alongside an elite trophy for the major championship.

SHOPIFY REBELLION ROSTER

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Tal "Fly" Aizik