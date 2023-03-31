Courtesy: Execration/Facebook

MANILA — Philippines' Execration clinched Southeast Asia's last ticket to ESL One Berlin Major in Germany after toppling Indonesian team Army Geniuses, 2-1, in their Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) match on Friday.

The Pinoy squad forced a do-or-die game in the series after being down 1-0 behind Jinn Marrey "Palos" Lamatao's clean 3-0-9 performance on his Kunkka.

In the deciding match, Palos on his Dawnbreaker went beast mode, stashing 10 kills versus the gritty Indonesian squad.

A successful clash and eventually a wipe-out in the river forced the 'gg' call from AG in Game 3.

This marks the squad's back-to-back qualifications in Dota 2 Majors after representing Southeast Asia in the Lima Major last tour.

Execration previously placed first in the DPC SEA 2023 Tour 1: Division I.

The all-Filipino team will be facing the likes of world champions Tundra Esports and Team Spirit, HellRaisers, Team Liquid, and fellow Southeast Asian teams Team SMG and Talon Esports which earlier qualified for the tilt.

ESL One Berlin Major is the second major of the Dota Pro Circuit this season.

Eighteen teams from different regions will vie for the major championship, along with a hefty $500,000 prize pool.

EXECRATION ROSTER: