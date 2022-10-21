It is a sad day for Filipino Dota 2 fans.

Hopes for the first Pinoy Dota 2 world champ are now extinguished, with Evil Geniuses (EG) and Boom Esports dropping their respective matches in the lower bracket of The International 11 on Friday in Singapore.

One of the fan favorites to lift the Aegis of Champions, EG, lost to South American squad Beastcoast (BC), 2-0, while Southeast Asia's last hope Boom Esports succumbed their matches to Chinese powerhouse PSG.LGD.

Despite topping the group stage with a 14-4 record, Cavite's Abed Yusop and the rest of the team failed to bring their momentum to the main event.

Beastcoast proved to be the better team behind Adrián Céspedes "Wisper" Dobles' performance with a 15-2-17 score in Game 1 and 7-1-8 in Game 2 on his Mars and Brewmaster, respectively.

Canadian player Artour "Arteezy" Babaev tried to carry EG on his Lifestealer, but BC's net worth lead grew progressively in the second match.

China's PSG.LGD, meanwhile, proved to be too much as they 2-0 Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong, and the rest of Boom Esports.

It could have been a cinderella run, with them handing the defending champions Team Spirit a defeat and eliminating them from the tilt early.

Both EG and Boom placed at least 9th to 12th, and will take home P19 million, according to estimates of local esports broadcast platform KuyaNic.

Fnatic, another SEA-based squad, also exited TI11 early after losing to Europe's Gaimin Gladiators.

Here are the latest standings at The International.

Post-TI shuffle awaits Pinoy professional players.

ROSTERS:

EVIL GENIUSES

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Tal "Fly" Aizik

BOOM ESPORTS

Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong

Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer

Saieful "Fbz" Ilham

Timothy "Tims" Randrup

Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong

FNATIC