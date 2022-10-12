"The PH esports and gaming community is proud of you all and we're looking forward to an amazing showing!"

The Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) did not miss the chance to wish Filipino players participating at The International the luck they needed to be Dota 2's world champions.

With the Last Chance Qualifiers now completed, the 20 teams that will participate in this year's iteration of TI are now determined.

Among them are Southeast Asian squads with Pinoy players that secured enough Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points for a direct invitation—Boom Esports and Fnatic.

Boom Esports, dubbed as 'SEA Kings' as of the moment, is the team of Pinoy stars Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, and Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong.

Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto, Armel Paul "Armel" Tabios, Djardel "DJ" Mampusti, and Jaunuel Arcilla will also don the country's flag at the Dota world stage in Fnatic's uniform.

PESO also did not forget to greet star midlaner Abed Yusop, who is currently playing for North American team Evil Geniuses.

Meanwhile, T1, another Southeast Asian team, failed to advance to the main tournament after losing to Vici Gaming at the Last Chance Qualifier.

T1 is the squad of Pinoy pro Carlo "Kuku" Palad, where he is also the captain.

He enjoyed the company of two-time world champions Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen and Anathan "ana" Pham.