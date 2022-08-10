THE LONG WAIT HAS FINALLY ENDED! 😭



BOOM Esports have finally qualified for The International! 🤩



Our win against @TeamLiquid not only prolongs our campaign at the Major, but also secures us a direct TI invite!



SINGAPORE, HERE WE COME! #HungryBeast pic.twitter.com/a85ZrhAQ1p — BOOM Esports (@boomesportsid) August 10, 2022

Southeast Asia's Boom Esports has secured a direct invite to The International after winning over Team Liquid, 2-1, in the lower bracket of the ongoing PGL Arlington Major in Texas, United States.

This ensures Filipino representation in Dota 2's annual world championships with Pinoy stars Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, and Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong on the roster.

Yopaj was farmed on his Keeper of the Light in the third match, bagging 37.6k net worth while dealing at least 43k damage, the most among heroes on the map.

Tims was also hailed MVP in Game 3 for his Walrus Kick plays after getting Aghanim's Scepter and Snowball saves on his Tuskar.

The first match was a back and forth game, with leads changing from the Southeast Asian and European squads. However, Saieful "Fbz" Ilham's Viper melted Liquid's heroes, dealing 46k damage unto them throughout the game.

Boom currently has 1482.5 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points as of writing, fifth overall among teams globally.

ROSTERS

BOOM ESPORTS

Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong

Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer

Saieful "Fbz" Ilham

Timothy "Tims" Randrup

Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong

TEAM LIQUID