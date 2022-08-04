After 3 Pinoy players fail to secure their visas for Arlington Major, Fnatic is set to play in the much-awaited tournament alongside stand-ins from American esports organization TSM.

In a Facebook post on July 26, the SEA-based Dota 2 organization announced that only Philippines' Djardel "DJ" Mampusti and Thailand's Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong have secured US visas for the Major.

In the meantime, Enzo "Timado" Gianoli, Jonathan "Bryle" De Guia, and Kim "Dubu" Doo-young will be standing in for Pinoy players Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto, Armel Paul Tabios, and Jaunuel Arcilla, the organization announced.

In a tweet, Jaunuel expressed his support for the temporary collaboration between the two teams.

Boom Esports, another SEA-based Dota 2 team housing Filipino esports professionals, was able to complete their roster for the US Major.

Everyone abroad! ✈️



Our boys are now enroute to Arlington and ready for the major! 😍 pic.twitter.com/WmIT1XkCMO — BOOM Esports (@boomesportsid) August 2, 2022

Philippines' Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, and Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong are in Texas to represent Southeast Asia alongside Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong and Saieful "Fbz" Ilham.

Games for the group stages will start on Thursday night, with Fnatic facing OG first and Boom clashing with Tundra.