Southeast Asian representatives Boom Esports and Fnatic will advance to the upper bracket of the PGL Arlington Major after placing fourth in their groups in the ongoing Dota 2 tournament in Texas, United States.

Talon Esports, also a team from SEA, will go home after failing to earn enough wins to proceed in the tournament.

Abed Yusop, Pinoy Dota 2 star who plays for North American squad Evil Geniuses (EG), will also enter the playoffs in the lower bracket.

Fnatic finished the group stages with a 9-7 win-loss record in Group A, while Boom survived with a 7-7 record in Group B.

EG, meanwhile, was 5th in Group B with 6-8 win-loss stats.

Boom is currently playing with its full roster, while Fnatic is playing with stand-ins from TSM after its Pinoy players failed to secure visas on time for the tournament.

They will face both Chinese esports powerhouse PSG.LGD and Team Aster in the upper bracket playoffs.

PSG.LGD, known for its strength, previously placed first in the Riyadh Masters 2022, WePlay AniMajor, and second in The International 10 in 2021.

Both Chinese teams topped the group stages of the Major.

The games in the upper bracket are best-of-three, except for the finals, where it will be decided after 5 games.

ROSTERS

BOOM ESPORTS

Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong

Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer

Saieful "Fbz" Ilham

Timothy "Tims" Randrup

Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong

FNATIC