MANILA - The Southeast Asian representatives for the PGL Arlington Major are now set as Fnatic joins Talon Esports and Boom Esports, which earlier qualified for the last Major of Dota Pro Circuit 2021-2022.

Fnatic, SEA-based Dota 2 team with 4 Pinoy players on their roster, secured the last regional slot in the upcoming Arlington Major in Texas, USA after beating T1, 2-0. (Photo from Fnatic/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/semTTWlbjK — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) July 14, 2022

Fnatic defeated T1, 2-0, in the Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit Thursday to clinch the last Major slot allotted for the region.

To win the series, Filipino Dota 2 star Armel Tabios carried Fnatic to a Game 2 victory behind his Puck.

He also garnered 25k net worth and dealt 36k damage, outnumbering all players on the map.

The carry Pudge for T1 also failed, despite Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte earning 10 kills on his own.

Both games 1 and 2 ended under 40 minutes, with Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto taking the spotlight on his Terrorblade in the first map with 9 kills and 21.1k hero damage.

SEA-based squads T1 and Fnatic both have Filipino players on their rosters.

Fnatic, Boom Esports, and Talon Esports will be battling against the qualifying Dota 2 teams in the world, with each region sending their bests from their own DPC tournaments.

The Arlington Major, hosted by Romanian event organizer PGL, will throw in a $500,000 prize pool for the tournament.

It will take place on August 4-14 later this year in the Esports Stadium Arlington.

The Major is also the last chance for teams to earn points to qualify for the biggest Dota 2 tournament, The International.

FNATIC ROSTER

Marc Polo Luis Fausto

Armel Paul Tabios

Anucha Jirawong

Djardel Mampusti

Jaunuel Arcilla

T1 ROSTER

Kim Villafuerte

Karl Jayme

Carlo Palad

Kenny Deo

Matthew Filemon