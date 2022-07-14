Blacklist International receive their award after the 2022 Southeast Asian Games held in Hanoi, Vietnam. SEA Games / File Photo

PASAY CITY - The Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) is looking to host major events for gaming titles in the country, the group's executive director said Thursday.

In a press conference held at the Hilton Manila, PESO executive director Marlon Marcelo said this was part of the group's future plans, as the accrediting body was recently recognized by the Philippine Olympic Committee.

"With PESO now being recognized by POC as an accredited member, sooner or later, we will push for esports events... We might as well host the next Mobile Legends world championships, sa Valorant Masters, puwede po 'yon sa Pinas, laban 'yon. We would always reach for the stars," Marcelo said ahead of the group's thanksgiving night.

Among the tournaments the Philippines has hosted is the Manila Major in 2016, and ESL One Manila the same year.

The last international tournament the Philippines hosted was the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, where esports was made a medal sport, and before that, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup.

Marcelo said part of PESO's plans is also to enhance current grassroots programs and get more medals for the Philippines.

"The goal is to make sure to win medals and make sure... we get back events, esport events. Get TI [The International] and [Valorant] Masters, lahat sa Pilipinas na gawin. Kasi we are an esports country, ito na 'yon. PESO will make sure that happens," he said.

They also plan to coordinate with publishers, as games continue to grow and develop.

"We don't want publishers saying create a national team just because meron siya sa SEA Games. For us, that's just a marketing tool. We must make sure that the publishers are willing to invest," he said.