National esports team Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang squad share a huddle ahead of their 31st SEA Games group stage match against Myanmar. Courtesy: SEA Games



National esports team Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang completed their bid for back-to-back gold medals by defeating rivals Indonesia in the finals of the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Friday morning in Hanoi, Vietnam.

This was a repeat of their win against Indonesia in 2019, when the Philippines hosted the pilot esports event of the biennial meet.

Sibol, bannered by world champions Blacklist International, trampled over their powerhouse rivals represented by an all-star team in a hotly contested showdown.

Blacklist secured the seat to represent the Philippines at the SEA Games after coming from behind to top Nexplay EVOS in the Sibol qualifier grand finals.

The tournament marked Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's return to professional play after sitting out the ML:BB Professional League in Season 9.

Blacklist were without mainstays Kiel "OHEB" Soriano and Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap, who were barred from competing due to age restrictions. Lee "Owl" Gonzales, and Dominic "Dominic" Soto were sent in their place, and brought out stellar performances.

Russel Aaron “Eyon” Usi was the reserve, filling in for Salic "Hadji" Imam in some matches.