MANILA - A Filipino will surely enter the main stage of Dota 2's world championships.

This, as Cavite's pride Abed Yusop and the rest of North American squad Evil Geniuses (EG) secure enough wins in the group stage of The International 11 to clinch an upper bracket slot on Monday in Singapore.

They are the first team that is now statistically qualified for the main stage, after beating their recent opponents aside from European squad Team Liquid, according to Dota 2 community leader Wykrhm Reddy.

With an almost perfect record of 6 series wins and 1 series loss, EG leads all teams in Group A of TI11.

They clinched the upper bracket slot after winning over Gaimin Gladiators of Europe, 2-0.

Abed's flawless 12-0 kill score on his Ember Spirit paved the way for Game 2 victory, alongside Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko's Enigma which set up the winning 'Black Hole', catching 3 Gladiators that resulted in their demise.

Watch the clinching Black Hole here:

Even esports company ESL asked whether EG can lift the Aegis of Champions this year after their breakthrough performance in the groups.

The FIRST team to qualify for the #TI11 Main Stage is none other than @EvilGeniuses 😱



They've managed to 2-0 every team they've met so far (except for @TeamLiquid)!



Could they be a serious contender for the Aegis? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OExoh25nvA — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) October 17, 2022

The total prize pool for the tournament has reached $16 million or more than P944 million.

TI11 winners will earn the title of 'world champions' in Dota 2.

ROSTERS:

EVIL GENIUSES

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko

Tal "Fly" Aizik

GAIMIN GLADIATORS

Anton "DyrachYO" Shkredov

Miroslav "BOOM" Bičan

Marcus "Ace" Hoelgaard

Erik "tOfu" Engel

Melchior "Seleri" Hillenkamp