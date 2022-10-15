Dota 2: Abed, Evil Geniuses 'perfect' on TI11 Day 1

Filipino Dota 2 star Abed Yusop and the rest of Evil Geniuses (EG) seem to be unstoppable as they thrashed their opponents on Day 1 of The International Group Stage.

EG won all their best-of-two series on Saturday, 6-0, leading all teams in Group A.

They also beat fan favorites OG, the team which also won this year's ESL One Malaysia and ESL One Stockholm.

Other teams with Filipino players, however, struggled in closing their respective series.

Fnatic, the team of Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto, Armel Paul "Armel" Tabios, Djardel "DJ" Mampusti, and Jaunuel Arcilla, went 1-3 on Day 1.

They were beaten by South America's Thunder Awaken, 2-0.

Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, and Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong of Boom Esports, meanwhile, tied their series with Peruvian team Hokori.

They are still battling Chinese squad Royal Never Give Up as of writing.

Dota 2's biggest tournament is currently being held in Singapore, its first hosting in the Southeast Asian region.

The total prize pool for the tournament has reached $16 million or more than P944 million, according to Filipino Dota2 broadcast platform KuyaNic.