Two-time Dota 2 world champion Sebastien “Ceb” Debs of OG hopes that a major competition will be held in the Philippines for esports players to experience “probably the best (fans) in the world.”

In a media roundtable discussion organized by Red Bull and Centaur Marketing, Ceb shared that he loves the energy Filipino fans emit for the love of esports, particularly Dota 2, and called them the "best."

"I've never really experienced (any) Dota tournament in the Philippines, so I just hope that it's coming back to the Philippines sooner than later."

Filipino fans also earned praise from Ceb and said that he was able to feel their liking even online.

"I also feel the support online, I think they're very caring and loving, and that is I'm very sensitive to. So I just want to share that back... 'cause they deserve it."

Earlier this year, the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) expressed intent to host major gaming titles, including Dota 2's biggest event, The International.

"The goal is to make sure to win medals and make sure... we get back events, esport events. Get TI [The International] and [Valorant] Masters, lahat sa Pilipinas na gawin. Kasi we are an esports country, ito na 'yon. PESO will make sure that happens," PESO executive director Marlon Marcelo said in a press conference.

For the first time, The International is going to be held in a nearer territory—Singapore—also the first hosting of the tilt in the Southeast Asian region.

One of the more notable Dota 2 events the Philippines has hosted was the Manila Major in 2016.

OG also emerged victorious in the competition, but Ceb was not on the roster.

The retired French professional player also shared that he has been to the Philippines twice for vacation.

“Every time I’ve been to the Philippines, it’s been amazing. I like everything about it… I love the food actually, but most importantly… the people. I think they’re very cheerful and very welcoming.”

Sitting as second coach, he will be actively helping the current roster of OG win another world title in Dota 2 at The International.

--With a report from Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News