“I’ve been dealing with small puppies all day.”

Dota 2 two-time world champ Johan “N0tail” Sundstein is now a dog dad.

In a media roundtable discussion organized by Red Bull Gaming Saturday, also dubbed as “Big Daddy”, the two-time world champ said he is “stepping out” off his gaming chair and now focuses on gardening and taking care of his puppies.

This, after he announced that he is taking a break in the gaming professional scene.

After more than 35 Lans, 9 majors and 5 TIs with OG, N0tail has decided to take a break.



He will be living with the new OG roster to mentor them, and rest after a decade of competing.



You deserve it, boss. Thank you.





In his newfound time, N0tail also added that he plans to start streaming and creating content.

“(I’m) trying to get involved in OG, getting more involved hopefully soon in streaming. I want to make some content. I want to cast some games I think, there’s a lot of things I want to do. But for now, it has been puppies, and just trying to spend the day away from the computer.”

But not forgetting his duties with OG, as founder & former in-game captain, he will still be mentoring their new squad, which includes Artem “Yuragi” Golubiev, Bozhidar Bogdanov, Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf, Tommy “Taiga” Le, and Mikhail “Misha” Agatov.

The new roster is currently playing in the Dota Pro Circuit Western Europe 2021/22 Tour 1: Division I.

N0tail also shared that said that winning back-to-back world titles in Dota 2 is his most impactful legacy in esports.

“My biggest legacy would probably be TI9. TI8 is, of course, a great start. But winning another one right away, that probably is as good as it gets. I don’t think it gets any better.”

Besides OG, no other team has won two Aegis of Champions in Dota 2.

As the captain of the 2018-2019 OG roster, he led the team to back-to-back victories at The International Championships.

A March 2021 report of Statista, a German company specializing in market and consumer data, says that Sundstein leads all esports players in the world on overall earnings with $6.97 million.

His team, OG, won at least $11 million at The International 2018, and $15 million at The International 2019.

Additional trophies in the bag are his 4 major titles, including a victory here in the Philippines at the Manila Major.

Asked about his thoughts about the Dota scene in the Philippines, N0tail said he misses the energy of his Filipino fans.

“We’ve been in a few times (in the Philippines). Manila Major was one of the great tournaments we also got to go to and it has been, I would say, one of the most energetic Dota experiences I’ve had.”

“I still think to this day (Filipino fans are) probably the nicest crowd and most hyped crowd, they cheered for everyone, and I think that’s something all teams like,” he said, adding that he wants to play again in front of his Filipino fans.