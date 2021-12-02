Bernard "Nardosson" Ciocon is this year's Red Bull R1V1R Runes champion.

A Pinoy Dota 2 player has booked a 1v1 showmatch with veteran player Johan "N0tail" Sundstein after emerging as the champion of the Red Bull R1V1R Runes.

Bernard "Nardosson" Ciocon defeated Ihcoroy, 2-0 in the national finals held November 27.

N0tail is Team OG's captain and has led the squad to four major championship. He also led Team OG to back-to-back The International titles.

The showmatch will be held on December 4 at 5:45 p.m., with undercard matches featuring Lupon WXC and previous Red Bull R1v1r Runes winners Charles Artacho and Zedrik Dizon.

The match will be streamed live on Red Bull Gaming's Facebook page.