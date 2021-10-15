The dream for the elusive three-peat is over, as The International 8 and 9 world champions OG were defeated by Russian esports organization Team Spirit, 0-2, on Friday afternoon (Manila time).
The upset was led by Russian player Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov's on his Magnus.
He made clutch plays such as sending Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan's Tiny in their fountain in the first game, which ended in a kill.
"Magnus" also trended in Twitter Philippines as of 5:25 p.m., in reference to Collapse's extraordinary performance.
He also earned praise from former world champ Danil "Dendi" Ishutin.
OG didn't stand a chance, as Game 2 went into the hands of Team Spirit.
Russian player Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek went berserk on his Void Spirit at the 20-minute mark, securing an 'Ultra Kill' for the Russian squad.
He also typed 'ez game' against the defending champs after the play, which was unusual behavior for players in the professional scene.
OG's Sébastien "Ceb" Debs said he was "proud of everyone for what they gave this year."
He also emphasized that "players never mean true harm, we all are competitors and respect each (other)," referring to TORONTOTOKYO's 'ez game' chat.
For their next series, Team Spirit will compete against fellow Russian team Virtus Pro later in the day.
T1, the last Southeast Asian representatives in the competition, are playing for a top 6 finish, as of writing.
The International Dota 2 World Championships has a record-breaking prize pool of $40,018,195.