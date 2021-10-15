Two-time champs OG step out of The International stage. Photo courtesy: OG/Twitter



The dream for the elusive three-peat is over, as The International 8 and 9 world champions OG were defeated by Russian esports organization Team Spirit, 0-2, on Friday afternoon (Manila time).

The upset was led by Russian player Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov's on his Magnus.

He made clutch plays such as sending Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan's Tiny in their fountain in the first game, which ended in a kill.

"Magnus" also trended in Twitter Philippines as of 5:25 p.m., in reference to Collapse's extraordinary performance.

He also earned praise from former world champ Danil "Dendi" Ishutin.

Collapse is a beast !!! That Magnus game is insane! — Danil Ishutin (@DendiBoss) October 15, 2021

OG didn't stand a chance, as Game 2 went into the hands of Team Spirit.

Russian player Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek went berserk on his Void Spirit at the 20-minute mark, securing an 'Ultra Kill' for the Russian squad.

He also typed 'ez game' against the defending champs after the play, which was unusual behavior for players in the professional scene.

"ez game"



Torontotokyo (Alexander Khertek) typing it against the defending champs. AT THE MAIN EVENT. Wow. #TI10 pic.twitter.com/XCHb6kcKny — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) October 15, 2021

OG's Sébastien "Ceb" Debs said he was "proud of everyone for what they gave this year."

He also emphasized that "players never mean true harm, we all are competitors and respect each (other)," referring to TORONTOTOKYO's 'ez game' chat.

Don’t hate on the banter in-game, beating @OGesports on the main stage must be a special kind of hype for young players. I know players never mean true harm, we all are competitors and respect each other’s. Rest is social media games. Good luck to @Team__Spirit further, wp today. — Ceb (@Ceb) October 15, 2021

For their next series, Team Spirit will compete against fellow Russian team Virtus Pro later in the day.

T1, the last Southeast Asian representatives in the competition, are playing for a top 6 finish, as of writing.

The International Dota 2 World Championships has a record-breaking prize pool of $40,018,195.