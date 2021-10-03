DOTA 2's biggest annual tournament is back and a lot is in store for its participants.
Last October 2, official sources released the breakdown of the $40,018,195 prize pool for The International 10 (TI10) with the champion bringing home $18,208,300.
When converted to Philippine peso, the grand prize is around a whopping P923,903,526.
The group taking second place would bag P263 million, while the third and fourth placers are claiming P182 million and P121 million, respectively.
Philippine teams are absent in this year's TI after TNC Predator succumbed to Fnatic in the SEA Qualifiers.
However, these five Filipino players are still present in the competition after joining international teams:
- "Abed" Azel Yusop - Evil Geniuses
- Djardel Jicko "DJ" Mampusti - Fnatic
- "Karl" Jayme - T1
- Carlo "Kuku" Palad - T1
- Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto - Fnatic
TI10 will begin on October 7, 2021. It was supposed to take place last year but was postponed by Valve due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ###