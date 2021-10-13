FNATIC ARE OUT OF TI10

DJ Mampusti, a professional esports player of Fnatic from the Philippines. Photo courtesy: The International/Twitter

Filipino players Djardel Jicko "DJ" Mampusti and Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto fell out of contention in The International 10, as Southeast Asian titans Fnatic lost to Russia-based Team Spirit 0-2 in their lower bracket series on Thursday morning (Manila time).

The Southeast Asia-based esports organization initially won their do-or-die matchup on Tuesday against Team Undying.

However, Raven and company could not carry over their momentum to the series, as they failed to find an answer to Team Spirit's excellent choices of skirmishes, which they won.

The Russian squad stomped Fnatic behind Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk's flawless performance in both Games 1 and 2.

Yatoro went 8-0 (kills and deaths) on his Luna in Game 1, and 14-0 on Sven in the second.

They will take home ​a total of $800,400 (approximately P40 million).

Watch the recap of Fnatic's Dota Pro Circuit run here.

T1 DROPPED TO THE LOWER BRACKET

Kuku Palad and Karl Jayme's T1 now have to claw their way up to the Aegis of Champions through the lower bracket after losing to China's PSG.LGD 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon (Manila time).

Game 1 ended in just less than 35 minutes, with the Chinese powerhouse rallying behind Wang "Ame" Chunyu's Terrorblade.

In the second game, Ame was given again his Terrorblade pick. This time, T1 managed to answer back through the setups of Kuku on his Magnus and Karl's 11 kills on Doom.

At the 54-minute mark, T1 killed Ame's Terrorblade without the chance to buyback, forcing the series to a deciding game.

Game 3, however, was a different story with Southeast Asia's bests failing to shut down Cheng "NothingToSay" Jin Xiang's Ember Spirit of PSG.LGD, who earned 11-0 kills and deaths across the scoreboard.

T1 will carry on the hopes of Southeast Asian Dota 2 fans, as they face European crew Alliance in a best-of-3 to keep their TI10 hopes alive.

FNATIC ROSTER:

Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto

Ng "ChYuan" Kee Chyuan

Yang "Deth" Wu Heng

Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong

Djardel "DJ" Mampusti



T1 ROSTER:

Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon

Karl "Karl" Jayme

Carlo "Kuku" Palad

Kenny "Xepher" Deo

Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon