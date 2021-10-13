Esports: TI10 PH players in lower bracket survive elims

DOTA 2's biggest annual tournament, The International 10 (TI10), concluded its first day of the main event with all Filipino players in the lower bracket surviving their elimination games.

Day 2 of TI10's main event. Wykrhm Reddy

International teams such as Evil Geniuses (EG) and Fnatic houses Pinoy players in their roster, namely "Abed" Azel Yusop, Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto and Djardel "DJ" Mampusti.

Fnatic survived its do-or-die match against North America qualifier Undying, with Raven and DJ taking charge in the mid to late game phase.

Fnatic is now slated to face Russia-based Team Spirit in a best-of-3 matchup.

Meanwhile, EG's Abed dominated the mid lane and led his team to victory, eliminating Chinese team Elephant out of the tourney.

EG will now face either Russian team Virtus.pro or China's Vici Gaming in the second round of the lower bracket.

Two Pinoy players qualified in the upper bracket -- Carlo "Kuku" Palad and "Karl" Baldovino in Southeast Asia team T1.

Kuku and Karl's team is set to face fan-favorites and top seed team PSG.LGD in the second day of the main event of TI10.

TI is an annual tournament of DOTA 2 organized by Valve and this year's top prize features a whopping $18.2 million or over P900 million in the Philippines' local currency.