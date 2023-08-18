Dota 2 celebrates 10th anniversary

Twitter/@DOTA2



Dota 2 has etched its impact on the Philippine gaming community — from the video game itself, the community that was built around it, and the professional esports scene.

No Pinoy Dota 2 fan can forget "The Philippine Huskar" and the rest of TNC's miracle run in The International 2016 after beating Major Champions OG.

Cavite prodigy Abed Yusop marked history when he reached 11k MMR—the first ever in the scene.

From the game's beta testing to its inaugural launch ten years ago, Dota 2 has been a household MOBA.

Due to its low computer specification requirements, Pinoy gamers could play it in internet cafes or even in "piso-nets," where one could drop a peso coin to operate a low-end PC.

Dota 2 was released on the video game distribution platform Steam, owned by developer Valve, for Windows on July 9, 2013, and OS X and Linux on July 18, 2013.

A decade after its public release, developers are returning the favor to those who loved the game by featuring the "Treasure of the 10-Year Anniversary."

It contains gifts up for grabs like the 10th anniversary shade effect, hero mythical and immortal items, and Gabe Newell chat lines.

From August 18 until September 7, these items can be obtained by winning games.

Recently, Dota 2 released the 7.34 patch, which updated the gameplay and fixed some in-game issues.