MANILA—Cebu-based organization Polaris Esports is set to represent the Philippines in the upcoming International Esports Federation (IESF) World Championship 2023 in Romania later this month.

They will play under the banner of national esports contingent SIBOL.

However, as a consequence of conflicting schedules, they will miss the qualifiers for The International Dota 2 world championships that will commence on August 27.

The International has the reputation of fielding the biggest prize pools in the history of esports.

In 2019, TI had a whopping $34 million prize pool, while its 2021 iteration had a record-breaking $40 million prize pool.

However, the Visayan squad has decided to drop the chance to enter the coveted tournament this year to raise the country's flag in another tournament.

Polaris said they "take the greatest amount of pride in prioritizing to uphold our responsibility to represent the Philippines."

Headed by team captain Bryle Jacob "cml" Alvizo, Polaris will face host country Romania, Indonesia, Egypt, South Africa, United States, Ecuador, Argentina, Myanmar, Jordan, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Czech Republic, Sweden, Ukraine, and Bulgaria.

Champions of the tournament will take home $50,000, while second and third placers will bag $30,000 and $20,000, respectively.

Group stages will start on August 26 with a round-robin format.

POLARIS ESPORTS ROSTER: