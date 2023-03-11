Pinoy Dota 2 star Armel Tabios. Photo courtesy: Armeldota/Facebook

In an unprecedented move, European elite esports squad Team Secret announced that joining their ranks is Filipino Dota 2 star Armel "Armel" Tabios.

The organization announced the development in a series of social media posts on Saturday (Manila time).

Armel will retain his position as a middle player, Secret also revealed in a succeeding post.

Formerly with Fnatic since the squad’s disbandment, he will move to Europe for the next Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Tour.

Team Secret are the runner ups of The International 2022, placing behind world champions Tundra Esports.

Secret captain Clement “Puppey” Ivanov has nothing but praises for Armel, who has cemented his dominance in the mid lane.

“He will bring a strong x-factor to the team since he comes from a different region. I believe he is hungry for success and will achieve it with us,” Puppey said.

Puppey added that his addition will help the team “get back into the shape our fans want to see us.”

He will be the first Pinoy player to wear the white and black jersey as an official player, aside from Nico “eyyou” Barcelon who temporarily stood in for a Secret member in 2018.

Armel, in a tweet, did not mince his words as he was also hyped with the development.

With him cracking the Secret roster is Russian player Daniyal "yamich" Lazebnyy, who will play the position 4 support role.

