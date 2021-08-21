Trainer Buboy Fernandez (left) and Manny Pacquiao stand onstage during Pacquiao's official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 20, 2021 (Manila time) in Las Vegas. Pacquiao will challenge WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas for his title on August 21 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller, Getty Images/AFP

More than 2 years out of boxing action, Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring when he challenges Cuba's Yordenis Ugas for the WBA "super" welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (Manila time).

"Age is just a number" is a mantra that Pacquiao, 42, has lived by in recent years. And he has proven he still has what it takes to hang with much younger opponents and beat them, such as Keith Thurman, Adrien Broner and Jeff Horn.

Pacquiao had raised the ante by agreeing to fight undefeated American champion Errol Spence Jr., before that clash was shelved when Spence was found to have injured his eye.

Enter Ugas.

In the Cuban champion, Pacquiao battles an opponent who now holds the WBA "super" title Pacquiao used to carry.

The Filipino champion won that particular belt by beating Thurman in July 2019 — the last time Pacquiao fought — but he was stripped of it in January because of inactivity, a lack of action that was only made possible because of a worldwide pandemic.

“My title was given to Ugas,” Pacquiao said. “That is not how you become a champion. You earn it by winning it inside the ring. We will fight for the title. That is the proper way a champion is crowned.”

If he wins, Pacquiao will become the first fighter to win titles in four decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s). He will also become the oldest welterweight champion at age 42.



Pacquiao holds a record of 62-7-2 with 39 victories by KO, while Ugas sports a 26-4 slate.

The change of opponents meant Pacquiao has had to recalibrate his training to account for the fact that he will now be taking on a right-handed opponent rather than a southpaw.

Pacquiao played down the impact of the tactical readjustment as he prepares for the 72nd fight of a professional career that began in 1995.

"It only took me 2 days to adjust to fighting Ugas," he said. "I have fought a lot of right-handed fighters before.

"It would have been harder switching from preparing for a right hander to a southpaw. Most of my opponents have been right-handed, so there's nothing to worry about."

Pacquiao will start as a heavy favorite to reclaim the title in what could easily turn out to be his final fight.

While Pacquiao retains enough residue of the talent that made him the most thrilling fighter in boxing at his peak, Father Time remains an ever-present threat for a boxer into his 40s.

"I don't know if this is going to be my last [time in the ring], we are going to see fight by fight," said Pacquiao.

"I feel young right now. I enjoy training camp and I'm excited to sacrifice and be disciplined every day to prepare for a fight like this."

Pacquiao's long-time trainer, Freddie Roach, says there has been no sign of a drop-off in his protege's ferocious work ethic at their Los Angeles training base.

- Roach sees Manny KO win -

Pacquiao still attacks his grueling morning roadwork in the hills above the California metropolis, and in a recent workout at Roach's Wild Card gym, twice floored a sparring partner.

"We've had a good training camp and Manny has worked really hard for this fight," Roach said.

"Putting a sparring partner on the canvas was a motivation for all of us. We're going to bring that into this fight.

"His work ethic today is as good as it was 20 years go ... I'm expecting this fight to end in a knockout the way he has been looking."

In the opposite corner, meanwhile, Ugas is quietly plotting an ambush despite also having to readjust his training camp.

The 35-year-old Cuban (26-4, 12 knockouts) had initially been due to face Fabian Maidana on Saturday's undercard but agreed to step in to face Pacquiao after Spence's withdrawal.

"This has been a long road for me," Ugas said. "Obviously it is short notice that I learned I was fighting Pacquiao, but I'm thankful for the opportunity and I'm ready to take advantage of it.

"There are no excuses heading into this fight. I've been in this position taking a short-notice fight before, although obviously never against a fighter the caliber of Pacquiao.

"I'm certain that he cannot knock me out. I have prepared for 12 hard rounds. If this is Pacquiao's final fight, then he's going to be up against a guy who brought his best."

The fight will be aired on Fox PPV and features a guaranteed purse of $5 million for Pacquiao, according to Bloomberg.com, with Pacquiao also expected to get the pay-per-view upside that could potentially add millions more to his earnings. — With a report from Agence France-Presse

