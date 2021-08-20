One thing that makes Manny Pacquiao different from other top-caliber boxers is the Filipino champion always looks at ease at weigh-ins.
Unlike other fighters who make a spectacle of the last public event before the actual bout, Pacquiao traditionally keeps things simple — he smiles, stands on the weighing scale, flexes, smiles more and thanks the fans.
Occasionally, he would flash a serious face or a mean mug, but he never overdoes it.
Here is a look back at Pacquiao's appearance in weigh-ins throughout his career.
Erik Morales and Pacquiao pose following their official weigh-in at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 17, 2006 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller, Getty Images/AFP/file
Pacquiao poses during his official weigh-in at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, October 5, 2007 in Las Vegas. Pacquiao will fight Marco Antonio Barrera of Mexico in a 12-round super featherweight bout 06 October 2007. Ethan Miller, Getty Images/AFP/file
Oscar De La Hoya and Pacquiao pose during the weigh-in for their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena December 5, 2008 in Las Vegas. Jed Jacobsohn, Getty Images/AFP/file
Pacquiao and Antonio Margarito of Mexico pose at the weigh-in for their WBC world super welterweight title fight, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 12, 2010. Robyn Beck, AFP/file
Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico pose during their weigh-in on December 7, 2012 in Las Vegas. John Gurzinski, AFP/file
Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley of the US show pose during the weigh-in session at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 11, 2014. Joe Klamar, AFP/file
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Pacquiao face off during their official weigh-in on May 1, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Al Bello, Getty Images/AFP/file
Pacquiao poses on the scale during his official weigh-in on May 1, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Pacquiao will face Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a welterweight unification bout on May 2, 2015. Jamie Squire, Getty Images/AFP/file
Pacquiao and WBA welterweight super champion Keith Thurman pose during their official weigh-in, as former Ilocos Sur governor Luis Singson looks on at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 19, 2019 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller, Getty Images/AFP/file
Pacquiao and WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas stand onstage during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller, Getty Images/AFP
Pacquiao poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. Pacquiao will challenge WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas for his title at T-Mobile on August 21 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller, Getty Images/AFP
Manny Pacquiao, Yordenis Ugas, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Oscar dela Hoya, Pacquiao-Ugas, Pacquiao weigh-in, site only