One thing that makes Manny Pacquiao different from other top-caliber boxers is the Filipino champion always looks at ease at weigh-ins.

Unlike other fighters who make a spectacle of the last public event before the actual bout, Pacquiao traditionally keeps things simple — he smiles, stands on the weighing scale, flexes, smiles more and thanks the fans.

Occasionally, he would flash a serious face or a mean mug, but he never overdoes it.

Here is a look back at Pacquiao's appearance in weigh-ins throughout his career.