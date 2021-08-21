Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo (left) and Julio Ceja of Mexico during the official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena for the upcoming Fox Sports PBC pay-per-view fight night on August 20, 2021. Photo courtesy of Scott Kirkland, Fox Sports/PictureGroup

Undefeated featherweight prospect Mark Magsayo wants to score an impressive win over Mexican Julio Ceja in the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas undercard to finally get that ticket for a world title fight.

Magsayo said in the final press conference ahead of the Pacquiao-Ugas bout that he will be gunning for a knockout when he squares off against Ceja in the 12-round, WBC featherweight title eliminator on Sunday (Manila time).

"My dream is become a world champion. I'm sure I'm gonna win this fight . . . I'm knocking him out," Magsayo said.

Magsayo is hyped to fight this weekend after being included in the same card as his idol and boss, Pacquiao, who promotes Magsayo's fights through MP Promotions.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity given me... I was dreaming, praying to be included in the undercard of Manny Pacquiao. Now my dream has come true, so I'm putting all my best in this fight," Magsayo said.

If he wins, Magsayo will become the WBC's top contender to reigning featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr.

But Masayo faces a dangerous opposition in Ceja, who has fought tough opponents in the past, including Guillermo Rigondeaux.

The Mexican also holds a 32-4 card with 28 knockouts. The Bohol native, on the other hand, has 15 knockouts in 22 wins.

"I have been with better opponents," said Ceja. "I will be stronger and more physical in there against Magsayo. I'll win by knockout."

But Magsayo said he has become a better fighter, especially after training under coach Freddie Roach.

"He taught me a lot, corrected my mistakes, I was a wild fighter before," Magsayo said.

"All my punches are more accurate, I'm a better fighter now."

