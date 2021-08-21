Manny Pacquiao with Buboy Fernandez while hitting the mitts. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Having to change opponents meant Manny Pacquiao needed to adjust.

For one, Pacquiao had to switch his strategies from fighting a lefty in Errol Spence Jr. to going back against an orthodox-stanced fighter in Yordenis Ugas.

Boxing trainer Stephen Edwards said the technical part will be easy for a veteran such as Pacquiao.

The most challenging adjustment will be mental, however, Edwards told Yahoo! Sports.

“Older fighters oftentimes take really tough fights and the public says stuff to them like, ‘Why are you taking this fight?’ The reason why is, they’ve been around so long and they don’t get up for just any fight," he said.

This might ring true for Pacquiao, who spent weeks preparing for a high-profile bout against undefeated American champion Spence only to settle for Ugas when the former pulled out due to eye injury.

Edwards cited that Pacquiao had to leave the Philippines, train at Wild Card, and spar against bigger fighters in anticipation of Spence.

“The mental part of getting up for Ugas . . . Not that Ugas isn’t an excellent fighter, because he is, but he’s not Errol Spence," he said.

“Errol Spence is undefeated, he has the prestige of being an Olympian and he’s a pound-for-pound guy. There’s just a different threat level. It doesn’t mean Ugas is not threatening and it doesn’t mean that he can’t beat Manny, but it just means that the perception of Ugas is different than the perception of Errol Spence (in Pacquiao’s eyes).”

Stylistically, Pacquiao has the edge over Ugas, Edwards added, even predicting the Filipino to win by decision.

“He’s more into Manny’s wheelhouse,” Edwards said. “He brings the fight, he’s more aggressive, he comes forward.”

But if Pacquiao goes in thinking of having an easy fight, then Ugas might just pull off an upset, said Edwards.

"(Ugas) doesn’t seem like he’s a huge puncher, but he’s a strong puncher and he’s very strong physically. He was able to back up Shawn Porter, who is a really strong guy. If you watched, Ugas was the one pressing forward,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO