MANILA -- More than 1,000 volunteers will be deployed by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Local Organizing Committee for the duration of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, according to SBP president Al Panlilio.

The qualified volunteers have already undergone relevant training sessions, including one with the Department of Tourism to give foreign players and delegates the best World Cup experience using the "Filipino Brand of Service Excellence."

“We had 13,000 applicants. We couldn’t accept all, but for the 1,017 that we have, we have given them orientations,” Panlilio said Tuesday. “We taught them how to handle [everything]. It’s also a big help for this team, because we know it’s helping the tourism of the country.”

Aside from the conduct of the games from August 25 to September 10, FIBA will also hold its World Congress from August 23 to 24, where members of the basketball governing body’s Central Board are attending.

The Hall of Fame Ceremony will also be held on August 23 at Sofitel Manila, and shall feature legends like China's Yao Ming.

“We have to show our best foot forward, that’s why we had to go through a process to choose the volunteers,” Panlilio added.

The SBP launched the Volunteers Program in November 2022, setting up a dedicated website for interested Filipino citizens to apply.

Last April, 199 volunteers were mobilized to make the FIBA Basketball World Cup official draw at the Araneta Coliseum successful.

Meanwhile, 176 individuals helped in the conduct of the sixth window of the Asian Qualifiers last February at the Philippine Arena.

The Volunteers Program recently concluded the World Cup training for its final batch of approved volunteers last Monday, graced by service delivery consultant Joey Pacheco.

Gilas ambassadors Larry Fonacier and Asi Taulava also visited the workshop, encouraging the volunteers to do their best not only for the World Cup but also for the image of the Philippines as a premier tourist destination.

“What we ask from you guys is to do your best. When you put on that Pilipinas shirt as a volunteer, you’re also performing too,” Taulava said.

“Just be happy doing your jobs. The players, we’re called to play on the hardwood, to run up and down the floor, to score baskets. But it’s not just about us. It’s all of us. You guys are the unsung heroes behind the scenes. This World Cup won’t function properly without you.”

Fonacier even shared stories of their previous experiences abroad to give volunteers a glimpse of what foreign players and delegates expect from the Philippines as the main host of the prestigious basketball event.

“We are here to build relationships with [guests]. I think that’s the most important thing. They will be here for a short time, but let’s make ourselves available to them. That’s what will stick to their hearts and minds during their stay here,” the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship silver medalist said.

The volunteers are divided further into specialized “Functional Areas” such as Accommodations, Competition Venues, and Practice Venues. In each location, there are many volunteers in charge of specific obligations, such as Security and Safety, Merchandise, Game Experience, and more.

For the World Cup, no less than members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and numerous government agencies will be working hand in hand to ensure the coordination and conduct on actual game dates are top notch.

“Wala akong masabi in terms of government support. They’re all out. There are a number of agencies pitching in to this cause, specially the LGUs where the venues are happening,” deputy event director Erika Dy shared.

“Talagang cohesive. Kung alam niyo lang kung ilang government meetings ‘yung inattendan namin as an LOC, hindi na talaga mabilang. We’re very thankful.”

Some volunteers have already been deployed to their respective assignments, given that the LOC expects teams playing their group stage matches in the Philippines to arrive as early as Thursday, August 17.

“Lahat sila, kusa. It’s not just because of an admin order issued by the Malacanang. You can see that personally, they are invested in this, and that’s what makes a difference,” Dy furthered.

When asked about readiness, Dy told reporters that organizers are already “at 95 percent” ready, but at the same time likened the remaining five percent to the last two minutes of a basketball game.

“It’s the most important last two minutes,” Dy said. “I think that’s what we have to keep in mind. We’re almost at plug-and-play mode, we’ve entered the venues already, so we have it under our care at this point.”

